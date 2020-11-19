Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip celebrate 73rd anniversary with sweet card from great-grandchildren

Upworthy Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip rang in their 73rd wedding anniversary with a sentimental gift – homemade cards from their great-grandchildren.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: The Queen Has No Plans to Stop Work

The Queen Has No Plans to Stop Work 00:53

 The Queen took vows as a young woman and she does not plan to break them even in her 90’s. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Queen and Duke of Edinburgh mark wedding anniversary with new photo [Video]

Queen and Duke of Edinburgh mark wedding anniversary with new photo

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have marked their 73rd wedding anniversary byreleasing a photograph showing them opening a card from the Duke and Duchessof Cambridge’s children. The colourful..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Diana, Philip: More Complicated Than The Crown [Video]

Diana, Philip: More Complicated Than The Crown

Episode 2 of The Crown season 4 sets up a truly delicious dramatic scenario: a long, weird weekend at Balmoral Castle during which the royal family is visited not only by Prime Minister Margaret..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
The Queen and Prince Philip's best quotes on married life [Video]

The Queen and Prince Philip's best quotes on married life

A series of quotes from the Queen and Prince Philip on their love, marriage and happiness together.

Credit: Harper's Bazaar     Duration: 03:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip celebrate 73rd anniversary with special card from great-grandchildren

 Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are celebrating their 73rd wedding anniversary, a milestone in their record-breaking union.
Upworthy

Queen and Prince Philip read a homemade anniversary card from their great-grandchildren in new photo

 The sweet photograph was taken in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle - where the couple are currently isolating together - earlier this...
Upworthy