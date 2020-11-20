Fatal beating of Black man by supermarket security guards sparks, fury protests in Brazil
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
A Black man died after being beaten by supermarket security guards in the Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on the eve of Friday's Black Consciousness Day observations, sparking outrage as videos of the incident circulated on social media.
