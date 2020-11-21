Joe Biden: I Do Not Want A National Shutdown; I Just Want A National Shutdown – OpEd
Saturday, 21 November 2020 () During the 2020 presidential campaign, Joe Biden declared that he would be ready and willing as president to follow the recommendation of scientists to shut down the country in the name of countering coronavirus. Then, on Thursday, Biden insisted he would not, as president, impose a national shutdown.
President-elect Joe Biden formally announced Tuesday new members of his national security and foreign policy teams, several of whom are poised to make history if their nominations are approved by the..