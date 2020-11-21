Global  
 

Joe Biden: I Do Not Want A National Shutdown; I Just Want A National Shutdown – OpEd

Eurasia Review Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden: I Do Not Want A National Shutdown; I Just Want A National Shutdown – OpEdDuring the 2020 presidential campaign, Joe Biden declared that he would be ready and willing as president to follow the recommendation of scientists to shut down the country in the name of countering coronavirus. Then, on Thursday, Biden insisted he would not, as president, impose a national shutdown.

But, it turns out...
Coronavirus: Biden rules out 'national shutdown,' opts for face mask mandate

 US President-elect Joe Biden has vowed not to shut down the country despite soaring coronavirus cases, pushing instead for a national order on wearing masks.
