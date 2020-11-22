Chris Christie rips Trump's legal team as ‘national embarrassment’

Biden legal advisor: Trump's MI challenge 'abuse of office'



President-elect Joe Biden's campaign legal advisor Bob Bauer on Friday said he sees no legal basis for overturning the Michigan election results as President Donald Trump meets with Michigan lawmakers.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11 Published 2 days ago

Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani faces embarrassment, black hair dye streams down his face|Oneindia News



It is the latest in a series of embarrassing events for the former mayor of New York City. An embarrassing moment for US President Donald Trump's lawyer as the heat is melting him already, following.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:06 Published 2 days ago