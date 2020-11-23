Global  
 

AstraZeneca: Vaccine Averaged 70% Effectiveness

Newsy Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoAnother experimental vaccine shows promising data on its effectiveness during trials.

AstraZeneca said its vaccine candidate is up to 90% effective and was studied over two different dosing regimens.

The one showed to be 90% effective, participants received a half-dose, then a full dose at least one month...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Dow Jumps 210 Points On Vaccine News From AstraZeneca

Dow Jumps 210 Points On Vaccine News From AstraZeneca 00:37

 On Monday, US stocks rose. AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate demonstrated an average efficacy rate of 70%. This is the third COVID-19 vaccine said to have surpassed the Food and Drug Administration's requirement of 50% effectiveness. S&P 500: 3,580.82, up 0.7% Dow Jones industrial...

