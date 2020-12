Barr sees no sign of major U.S. vote fraud



[NFA] U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday (December 1) the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last month’s election, even as President Donald Trump.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:57 Published 8 minutes ago

No Joke: Chris Krebs Takes Fire At DiGenova's 'Shot At Dawn' Crack



Former Trump administration cybersecurity official Chris Krebs is considering taking legal action against Joe diGenova. Krebs drew President Donald Trump's wrath when he defied Trump's claims of voter.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45 Published 3 hours ago