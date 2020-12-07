Global  
 

Jupiter and Saturn will form rare "Christmas Star" on winter solstice, December 21, when they'll sit just 0.1 degree apart (or about...

Upworthy Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
On December 21, Jupiter and Saturn will appear closer in Earth’s night sky than they have since 1226 A.D. You can watch the event live...
Video Credit: Southern Living - Published
News video: For the First Time in 800 Years, a “Christmas Star” Will Illuminate the Skies This Month

For the First Time in 800 Years, a “Christmas Star” Will Illuminate the Skies This Month 00:54

 Jupiter and Saturn are set to put on quite the show on December 21.

