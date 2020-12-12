Businesses plead for deal, as Boris Johnson says talks may fail
Saturday, 12 December 2020 () British trucking firms, supermarkets and other businesses on Friday implored the government to strike a last-minute trade deal with the European Union, as the two sides' leaders told their citizens to brace for New Year upheaval in the UK-EU trading relationship. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there is a "strong...
Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels, where talks on a post-Brexit deal are scheduled with the European Commission President Ursula vonder Leyen. Time is running out to reach a deal before December 31, when the UKstops following EU trading rules.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday (December 10) there was "a strong possibility" Britain and the EU would fail to safeguard free trade past the end of the year, a prospect that has weighed..
No prime minister could accept the demands the European Union is currently making as the price for a trade deal, Boris Johnson said ahead of crunch talks with...