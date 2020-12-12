Global  
 

Businesses plead for deal, as Boris Johnson says talks may fail

Mid-Day Saturday, 12 December 2020
British trucking firms, supermarkets and other businesses on Friday implored the government to strike a last-minute trade deal with the European Union, as the two sides' leaders told their citizens to brace for New Year upheaval in the UK-EU trading relationship. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there is a "strong...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels

Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels 01:11

 Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels, where talks on a post-Brexit deal are scheduled with the European Commission President Ursula vonder Leyen. Time is running out to reach a deal before December 31, when the UKstops following EU trading rules.

