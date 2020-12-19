News24.com | Joe Biden to receive Covid vaccine on Monday

More Than 100 North Texas Sites To Receive Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Next Week
Thirty-five locations expected to receive shipments of the vaccine as soon as Monday are in Dallas County, 38 in Tarrant County, 22 in Collin County, and 13 in Denton County.
Same day a Tucson man dies from COVID complications, brother receives vaccine
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine becomes second authorized by FDA for emergency use in US
The FDA has authorized Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the U.S. The first shots of the vaccine are expected to be given Monday.