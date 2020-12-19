News24.com | Joe Biden to receive Covid vaccine on Monday

Global  
 

News24 Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell all received their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine on Friday.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine next week

Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine next week 01:19

 U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will get the coronavirus vaccine as early as next week, transition officials said on Wednesday, as U.S. authorities try to build public confidence around the procedure seen as vital to end the pandemic.

