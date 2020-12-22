Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What We Know About The New U.K. Variant Of Coronavirus — And What We Need To Find Out

NPR Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
There's cause for concern. But how concerned should we be? Here's a rundown of the current thinking on key issues as transmission, severity of disease — and effectiveness of vaccines.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: New Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infections In London And The South-EastNew Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infecti

New Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infections In London And The South-EastNew Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infecti 01:18

 A new variant of coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, has been identified in the UK and may be growing faster than existing variants of the virus, according to health secretary Matt Hancock. It’s thought the new variant could be the cause of rising infection rates in London and the south of England,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Airbnb Takes Steps To Discourage New Year's Eve Parties Amid COVID Pandemic [Video]

Airbnb Takes Steps To Discourage New Year's Eve Parties Amid COVID Pandemic

Michelle Griego reports on Airbnb doing its best to keep properties from being used for New Year's Eve celebrations (12-30-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:41Published
Colorado National Guard member in Elbert County first to have confirmed COVID-19 variant [Video]

Colorado National Guard member in Elbert County first to have confirmed COVID-19 variant

A day after Colorado officials identified the first known case of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 in the United States, local public health officials are continuing to work to identify anybody else who may..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 06:06Published
Researchers Believe New COVID Variant Could Impact Children Differently [Video]

Researchers Believe New COVID Variant Could Impact Children Differently

The new variant of coronavirus could affect children differently than COVID-19.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Vaccines might not be 100 per cent effective against new strain: Maharashtra COVID-19 task force head

 Maharashtra COVID-19 task force head Dr Sanjay Oak on Wednesday said vaccines currently available in some countries may not be 100 per cent effective against the...
Mid-Day

7 UK returnees staying in Delhi found Covid positive

 Seven persons who returned from the United Kingdom, where a new variant of coronavirus is spreading, between November 25 to December 22 and were living in Delhi,...
IndiaTimes

The Latest: India confirms UK variant in 6 recent returnees

 NEW DELHI — India has found six people who returned from the United Kingdom in recent weeks infected with a new variant of the coronavirus. The health...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •CBC.caZee NewsCTV News