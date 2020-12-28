Global  
 

British tourists sneak out of Swiss ski resort

IndiaTimes Monday, 28 December 2020
Hundreds of British tourists forced into quarantine in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier fled in the night rather than seeing their holidays go downhill, the local municipality said Sunday. Switzerland's ski resorts were set to boom with snow-seeking British tourists -- but a flight ban due to the new Covid-19 variant raging in England put those plans on ice.
