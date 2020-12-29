Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 Vaccine Overdose Sends German Care Home Workers to Hospital

HNGN Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
COVID-19 Vaccine Overdose Sends German Care Home Workers to HospitalFour northern German health care workers were sent to the hospital on Sunday after they were accidentally given five times the recommended dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Independent doctors question why they are not being given access to COVID vaccine [Video]

Independent doctors question why they are not being given access to COVID vaccine

Dr. Paul Thomas is a primary care physician in Detroit and Farmington Hills. Even through the pandemic, he comes into work every day and his office treats more than 900 patients. "It’s really..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:30Published
Long Term Care Facilities Get COVID Vaccine [Video]

Long Term Care Facilities Get COVID Vaccine

CBS 2's Lauren Victory reports seniors and workers at long term care facilities will be getting COVID vaccines this week but not everyone living and working in those facilities will get a shot this..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:17Published
Frontline health care workers in Palm Beach County receive COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Frontline health care workers in Palm Beach County receive COVID-19 vaccine

Another round of COVID-19 vaccines were administered at various hospitals in Palm Beach County on Monday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: German care home workers accidentally given vaccine overdose

 An oversight has led to eight care workers at a residential home on the north German coast receiving five times the recommended dose of the vaccine. Four were...
Deutsche Welle

Covid 19 coronavirus: Vaccine overdose in Germany puts health workers in hospital

Covid 19 coronavirus: Vaccine overdose in Germany puts health workers in hospital Eight healthcare workers in Germany were accidentally injected with five times the recommended dose of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, Reuters reports.Four of the...
New Zealand Herald