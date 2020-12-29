COVID-19 Vaccine Overdose Sends German Care Home Workers to Hospital

Independent doctors question why they are not being given access to COVID vaccine



Dr. Paul Thomas is a primary care physician in Detroit and Farmington Hills. Even through the pandemic, he comes into work every day and his office treats more than 900 patients. "It’s really.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:30 Published 6 hours ago

Long Term Care Facilities Get COVID Vaccine



CBS 2's Lauren Victory reports seniors and workers at long term care facilities will be getting COVID vaccines this week but not everyone living and working in those facilities will get a shot this.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:17 Published 7 hours ago