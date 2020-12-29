COVID-19 Vaccine Overdose Sends German Care Home Workers to Hospital
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Four northern German health care workers were sent to the hospital on Sunday after they were accidentally given five times the recommended dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
