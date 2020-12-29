Global  
 

Russia admits its coronavirus death toll third worst in the world

Zee News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Earlier this month, Putin had said that Moscow had done a “better” job at managing the pandemic than western countries. But since early in the pandemic, some Russian experts have said the government was playing down the country’s outbreak.
Russia admits to world's third-worst Covid-19 death toll

 More than 186,000 Russians have died due to coronavirus, three times more than previously reported
