Russia admits its coronavirus death toll third worst in the world
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Earlier this month, Putin had said that Moscow had done a “better” job at managing the pandemic than western countries. But since early in the pandemic, some Russian experts have said the government was playing down the country’s outbreak.
