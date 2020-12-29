Global  
 

6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Croatia

Newsy Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits CroatiaWatch VideoA 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday, causing major damage to homes and buildings in a town southeast of the capital Zagreb. The same town was hit by a 5.2 magnitude earthquake on Monday. Authorities say the latest disaster killed at least one person — a 12-year-old girl — and at least 20...
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Tremors felt in neighbouring countries as strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits central Croatia

Tremors felt in neighbouring countries as strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits central Croatia 01:01

 A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit central Croatia, 46 kilometres (17 miles) southeast of Zagreb on Tuesday (December 29).One dead, several injured and damaged buildings have been reported in the area.

