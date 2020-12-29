6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Croatia
Watch VideoA 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday, causing major damage to homes and buildings in a town southeast of the capital Zagreb. The same town was hit by a 5.2 magnitude earthquake on Monday. Authorities say the latest disaster killed at least one person — a 12-year-old girl — and at least 20...
