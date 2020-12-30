Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK approves Oxford COVID-19 vaccines for use

Mid-Day Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The UK on Wednesday approved the Oxford University-AstraZenecas Covid-19 vaccine for use after authorisation by the country's medicines regulator.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.

The UK has already...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Oxford coronavirus jab dubbed a 'vaccine for the whole world' [Video]

Oxford coronavirus jab dubbed a 'vaccine for the whole world'

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been hailed as an important step forward inthe fight against the virus, particularly as it does not require ultra-lowtemperature storage like some other vaccines.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine approved for UK use [Video]

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine approved for UK use

A Covid-19 vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been approvedfor use in the UK, paving the way for rapid rollout, the Department of Healthsaid.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
UK Expected to Approve AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine This Week [Video]

UK Expected to Approve AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine This Week

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been developed in tandem with the University of Oxford.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

U.K. approves Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID vaccine for emergency use

 Cheaper to produce and easier to transport than other approved vaccines, Oxford and AstraZeneca's formula to become available as the U.K. battles a new...
CBS News