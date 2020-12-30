UK approves Oxford COVID-19 vaccines for use
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The UK on Wednesday approved the Oxford University-AstraZenecas Covid-19 vaccine for use after authorisation by the country's medicines regulator.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.
The UK has already...
