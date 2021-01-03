Reports of possible allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, both recently approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), have raised public concern. A team of experts led by allergists at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) has now examined all relevant...Full Article
Allergists Offer Reassurance Regarding Potential Allergic Reactions To COVID-19 Vaccines
Eurasia Review 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Coronavirus vaccines could have potential allergic reactions, assures new study
A team of researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital reassures potential allergic reactions to new COVID-19 vaccines and..
ANI