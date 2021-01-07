The European Commission has granted a conditional marketing authorisation (CMA) for the COVID‑19 vaccine developed by Moderna, the second COVID-19 vaccine authorised in the EU. This authorisation follows a positive scientific recommendation based on a thorough assessment of the safety, effectiveness and quality of the vaccine...Full Article
European Commission Authorizes Second Vaccine Against COVID-19
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
EU Authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine
Wibbitz Top Stories
EU Authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine.
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, .
called..
2021: Build Back To The Future
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
Pfizer and BioNTech Provide Data from German Phase 1/2 Study Further Characterizing Immune Response Following Immunization with Lead COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate BNT162b2
GlobeNewswire
· Analysis of 37 participants immunized with BNT162b2 showed a broad immune response with SARS-CoV-2-specific neutralizing..
-
Pfizer and BioNTech Celebrate Historic First Authorization in the U.S. of Vaccine to Prevent COVID-19
GlobeNewswire
-
Sanofi and GSK announce a delay in their adjuvanted recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine program to improve immune response in the elderly
GlobeNewswire
-
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in The New England Journal of Medicine
GlobeNewswire
-
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
GlobeNewswire