North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was given a new title, "general secretary" of the ruling Workers' Party, formerly held by his late father and grandfather, state media reported Monday, in what appears to a symbolic move aimed at bolstering...Full Article
Kim Jong Un given new title at first North Korean congress in five years
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
THURS 5-6:30
WTVQ Lexington, KY
THURS 5-6:30
You might like
More coverage
010521 tues 5
WTVQ Lexington, KY
010521 tues 5