News reports indicate COVID-19 vaccines are not getting out soon enough nor in adequate supplies to most regions, but there may be a larger underlying problem than shortages. A University of California, Davis, study found that more than a third of people nationwide are either unlikely or at least hesitant to get a COVID-19...Full Article
A Third Of Americans say Unlikely Or Hesitant To Get COVID-19 Vaccine
Eurasia Review0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
One-third of people nationwide ‘unlikely or hesitant’ to get COVID-19 vaccine, study shows
More than a third of people nationwide are either unlikely or at least hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available..
KTXL