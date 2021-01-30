A Third Of Americans say Unlikely Or Hesitant To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

A Third Of Americans say Unlikely Or Hesitant To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Eurasia Review

Published

News reports indicate COVID-19 vaccines are not getting out soon enough nor in adequate supplies to most regions, but there may be a larger underlying problem than shortages. A University of California, Davis, study found that more than a third of people nationwide are either unlikely or at least hesitant to get a COVID-19...

Full Article