In an effort to ensure effective fulfillment of the Biden Administration's climate science objectives for NASA, the NASA said Wednesday it has established a new position of senior climate advisor and selected Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Science in New York, to serve in the role in an acting...Full Article
NASA Announces New Role Of Senior Climate Advisor
Eurasia Review0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
NASA Announces New Role of Senior Climate Advisor
Terra Daily
Washington DC (SPX) Feb 05, 2021
In an effort to ensure effective fulfillment of the Biden Administration's climate..
President Biden On America’s Place In The World – Transcript
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
Updated: ICC and HealRWorld Join Forces for The Music4ClimateJustice Initiative
*Highlights*
· *ICC joins HealRWorld as a founding partner of the Music4ClimateJustice **global **concert **and event..
Accesswire
ICC and HealRWorld Join Forces for the Music4ClimateJustice Initiative
*Highlights*
· *ICC joins HealRWorld as a founding partner of the Music4ClimateJustice **global **concert **and event..
Accesswire