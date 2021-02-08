Khamenei Saus Iran To Return To JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said Iran will resume honoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in full only after the US has removed all sanctions on Tehran in a practical and verifiable manner.
Addressing a group of Iran’s Air Force commanders on Sunday, Ayatollah Khamenei made it clear...
