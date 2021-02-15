RUSAL Receives Guinea’s Best Company Awards For Fight Against COVID-19 – OpEd

Russian Aluminium, a leading global aluminium producer, announced early February that its representative office in Guinea was awarded the Guinea Best Company Awards for its contribution to the fight against COVID-19 and socially responsible policy during the pandemic.
Since 2010, the Guinea Best Company Awards have been...
Russian Aluminium, a leading global aluminium producer, announced early February that its representative office in Guinea was awarded the Guinea Best Company Awards for its contribution to the fight against COVID-19 and socially responsible policy during the pandemic.