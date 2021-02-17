Rush Limbaugh, Legendary Conservative Radio Host, Dies Of Cancer

Rush Limbaugh, the pioneer of conservative talk radio who influenced Republican politics in the US for decades, lost his battle with lung cancer and passed away at the age of 70, his family has announced.
Limbaugh’s wife Kathryn made the announcement on his radio show on Wednesday.
In January 2020, Limbaugh had told his...
Rush Limbaugh, the pioneer of conservative talk radio who influenced Republican politics in the US for decades, lost his battle with lung cancer and passed away at the age of 70, his family has announced.