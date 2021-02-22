Supreme Court won't stop grand jury from getting Trump's tax returns
The decision marks a decisive defeat in Trump's prolonged legal battle to keep his tax records out of the hands of investigators.Full Article
The court’s order is a win for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who has been seeking Trump’s tax records since 2019..
The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has reportedly obtained *Donald Trump’s* tax returns and related records after years..