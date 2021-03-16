Biden’s China Policy Likely To Be Doomed From The Start – OpEd

Biden’s China Policy Likely To Be Doomed From The Start – OpEd

Eurasia Review

Published

A much-anticipated foreign policy move by the US Biden administration on how to counter China’s unhindered economic growth and political ambitions came in the form of a virtual summit on Friday, linking America with India, Australia and Japan.

Although the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue — known as the “Quad” —...

Full Article