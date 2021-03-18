First, France abruptly halted AstraZeneca vaccinations. Now, the French prime minister wants to get one as soon as he can.With the virus rebounding from Paris to Budapest and beyond, European governments that rushed to suspend use...Full Article
Covid 19: Europe may be starting to regret AstraZeneca vaccine halt over blood clot fears
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Paris Locks Down Again After Being Hit With 3rd Wave of COVID-19 Infections
Wibbitz Top Stories
Paris Locks Down Again , After Being Hit With 3rd Wave of COVID-19 Infections.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex
made the..
Europeans Furious About New Lockdowns
Eurasia Review
-
‘People are spooked’: Patients snub COVID shots amid unproven blood clot fears
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Coronavirus digest: UN's World Health Organization backs AstraZeneca jab
Deutsche Welle
You might like
More coverage
Countries in Europe to resume use of AstraZeneca vaccine after blood clot fears dismissed
SBS
A number of countries in Europe have announced they will resume using the AstraZeneca vaccine after Europe's medicines agency says..
-
EU regulator reviews AstraZeneca shot and blood clot links
SeattlePI.com
-
The Latest: Poland official sees vaccine panic as political
SeattlePI.com
-
The Latest: EU regulator reviews AstraZeneca vaccine
SeattlePI.com
-
EU regulator reviews AstraZeneca shot and blood clot links
SeattlePI.com