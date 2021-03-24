Blinken Urges Turkey To Give Up Russian S-400 System

(RFE/RL) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told Turkey to abandon Russia's S-400 missile defense system, the U.S. State Department said in a statement issued after Blinken met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Brussels.
