Last week President Biden announced a “full” US withdrawal from Afghanistan – the longest war in US history – by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the United States. While this announcement is to be welcomed, the delayed US withdrawal may result in Americans and Afghans dying needlessly for good PR optics back...Full Article
Ron Paul: Why Can’t We ‘Just March Out’ Of Afghanistan? – OpEd
Eurasia Review0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
‘Godless Saracens Threatening Destruction’: Modern Christian Responses To Islam And Muslims – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Daniel Pipes*
Following a millennium of almost uninterrupted hostility toward Islam and Muslims,[1] Christian..