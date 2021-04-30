Lag B'Omer religious festival became an Israel crush, what was supposed to be safe at the foot of Mount Meron.Full Article
Israel Crush: Dozens Dead, Hundreds Injured at Lag B'Omer Religious Festival
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'A great tragedy': Dozens killed in Israel religious festival stampede
Euronews English
At least 44 people and injured some 150 others early Friday following a crush during the celebrations of Lag BaOmer at Mount Meron.
More coverage
Israel: Dozens dead as stand collapses at Lag B'Omer religious gathering
Deutsche Welle
Authorities fear mass casualties after a grandstand collapsed at a large gathering to celebrate the Lag B'Omer Jewish festival at..