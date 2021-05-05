It has been a relationship of characterised by bitterness and misunderstanding. It began with a poorly negotiated agreement – poor, that is, from the European Union perspective – between Brussels and AstraZeneca for the supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses. Less rigorous in terms of penalties and consequences than the...Full Article
Going To Court: The EU Sues AstraZeneca – OpEd
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
EU sues AstraZeneca after delays in vaccine deliveries
The European Union said Monday it is suing AstraZeneca over an alleged breach of its vaccine supply contract, as the bloc announced..
Bleacher Report AOL