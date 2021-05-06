Blinken Says US Considering ‘Additional’ Military Assistance To Ukraine

(RFE/RL) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States is considering Ukraine’s request for "additional" military assistance to help deter Kremlin aggression following a massive buildup of Russian forces near their shared border.
Kyiv has requested U.S. air defense systems and anti-sniper technology, along with...
