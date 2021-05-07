Why Did Biden Nix God In Prayer Address? – OpEd

Why Did Biden Nix God In Prayer Address? – OpEd

Eurasia Review

Published

President Biden raised more than eyebrows when he omitted any mention of God in his National Day of Prayer proclamation. What he did was unprecedented: No previous president has failed to mention God since the day it was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman.

When asked...

Full Article