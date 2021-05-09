H.E. President John Mahama Appointed As AU High Representative For Somalia – OpEd

The Chairperson of the Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, has announced the appointment of H.E John Dramani Mahama, former President of the Republic of Ghana, as his High Representative to Somalia.
As the High Representative for Somalia's political track, President Mahama will work with the Somali stakeholders, to reach a...
