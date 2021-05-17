Bill Gates had lengthy affair with Microsoft employee who wanted his wife to know: report
Published
Bill Gates allegedly had an affair with a Microsoft employee — and the tryst was being probed by the company’s board last year when...Full Article
Published
Bill Gates allegedly had an affair with a Microsoft employee — and the tryst was being probed by the company’s board last year when...Full Article
More shocking claims in the divorce of Bill and Melinda Gates, begging the question, should we have seen this coming?