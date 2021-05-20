Tesla (TSLA) to hold delivery event for first Model S Plaid on June 3rd
Published
Elon Musk announced that Tesla will hold a delivery event for the first Model S Plaid on June 3 – confirming the first deliveries after...Full Article
Published
Elon Musk announced that Tesla will hold a delivery event for the first Model S Plaid on June 3 – confirming the first deliveries after...Full Article
Tesla's highly anticipated Model S Plaid may arrive earlier than previously thought. In a Thursday Twitter post, Tesla CEO Elon..
Elon Musk just announced that Tesla will hold a delivery event for the upcoming Model S Plaid two weeks from now on June 3. The..