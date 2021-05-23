Pfizer COVID vaccine effective against India variant: Britain health body
Published
New data from the United Kingdom indicates that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the India variant, which has...Full Article
Published
New data from the United Kingdom indicates that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the India variant, which has...Full Article
A study has found the Pfizer and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines are highly effective against the variant identified in India..
A double dose of COVID-19 vaccines is almost as effective against the fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus first identified in..