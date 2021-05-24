The swift development of vaccines has provided a vital tool to combat the spread of the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus, but challenges to reaching herd immunity posed by the rise of new mutations and the inability of immunosuppressed people to develop an effective immune response following vaccination point to a need for additional...Full Article
Potential New Treatment Target In Fight Against COVID-19
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Potential new treatment target in the fight against COVID-19
A new study reveals how therapies targeting a molecular chaperone called GRP78 might offer additional protection against COVID-19..
Science Daily