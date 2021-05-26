San Jose VTA shooting kills 9, including employee who opened fire
A mass shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard killed nine people, including the VTA employee who opened fire, according...Full Article
Nearly 12 hours after a gunman opened fire at the VTA railyard in San Jose, families continued to wait for answers about their..
An employee opened fire in a mass shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail facility in San Jose..