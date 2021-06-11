Businessinsider.co.za | Kim Jong Un declared K-Pop a 'vicious cancer' that threatens North Korean culture
North Korea has pushed back on cultural influence from its southern neighbour and beyond.Full Article
North Korea has pushed back on cultural influence from its southern neighbor and beyond.
South Korean music, movies and dramas are winning the hearts of young North Koreans. Their influence is seen as a threat to Mr...