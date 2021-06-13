Netanyahu ousted following Knesset vote
Benjamin Netanyahu has been ousted as Israel prime minister and Naftali Bennett is now the PM following Knesset vote.Full Article
Yamina leader becomes prime minister * Vote is 60-59, as Ra'am MK abstains * Yesh Atid's Mickey Levy elected Knesset speaker
Opponents sing and dance outside Netanyahu’s residence in anticipation of the end of his 12 years as prime minister.