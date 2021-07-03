An Italian cardinal and nine others have been ordered to stand trial by a Vatican judge for alleged corruption in connection with a €350m (£300m) luxury property deal in London.Full Article
Cardinal and nine others face Vatican corruption charges over London property deal
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Cardinal Becciu to stand trial at Vatican for embezzlement and abuse of office
CNA
Giovanni Angelo Becciu, former prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, pictured June 27, 2019. / Daniel..