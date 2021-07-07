Storm approaching Florida strengthens to hurricane
Published
Hurricane Elsa was packing winds as high as 121 kilometres per hour as it hurtled toward Florida's northern Gulf Coast, expected to make landfall Wednesday morning.Full Article
Published
Hurricane Elsa was packing winds as high as 121 kilometres per hour as it hurtled toward Florida's northern Gulf Coast, expected to make landfall Wednesday morning.Full Article
Elsa has become the first hurricane of the 2021 season and Tampa, along with the rest of Florida is in the cone of uncertainty...