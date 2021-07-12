South Africa: Ramaphosa Extends COVID Restrictions For Another 14 Days

South Africa: Ramaphosa Extends COVID Restrictions For Another 14 Days

Eurasia Review

Published

South Africa will over the next two weeks remain on Adjusted Alert Level 4 of the COVID-19 regulations, albeit with minor adjustments, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced.

Among the adjustments was that schools would now reopen on 26 July, a week later than initially planned. Restaurants will now be able to serve patrons...

Full Article