Cheney reportedly told Jim Jordan 'you f------ did this' during Jan. 6 riot
Published
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) told Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) that he was responsible for the Capitol riot while the scene was evolving on Jan....Full Article
Published
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) told Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) that he was responsible for the Capitol riot while the scene was evolving on Jan....Full Article
A new book details a phone call between Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WI) and Gen. Mark Milley the day after the Capitol insurrection, in..