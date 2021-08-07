Trevor Moore Dies: Co-Founder Of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know’ Was 41
Trevor Moore, a comedian, actor, producer, and co-founder of the sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U Know, died Friday evening at 41...Full Article
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Trevor breathed his last on Friday. He was 41. The news of the artist`s demise was confirmed..
