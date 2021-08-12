Texas Senate Passes GOP Voting Bill Following 15-Hour Filibuster

Watch VideoA Texas state senator ended a 15-hour filibuster Thursday in the Democrats' latest defiance over new voting restrictions, but it only delayed Republicans who went on to approve the sweeping elections bill just minutes after she wearily left the floor.
The GOP's sustained efforts to tighten Texas' election laws,...
