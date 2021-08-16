President Biden Addresses Dire Situation In Afghanistan

Watch Video" I always promised the American people that I would be straight with you. The truth is, this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated," President Biden said.
President Biden publicly addressing the dire situation in Afghanistan after the fall of the U.S.-backed government and takeover by the Taliban. A...
