Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, according to his office, who said he is in good health and experiencing no symptoms.Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor's...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Texas Governor gets Covid
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Texas Gov. Abbott tests positive for COVID-19
Reuters - Politics
Texas Governor Greg Abbott - a Republican who has sought to block local officials in the state from mandating the use of masks -..
TX Gov. Greg Abbott Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Wibbitz Top Stories
Advertisement
More coverage
NY's new gov says masks at schools are necessary
Reuters - Politics
New York's incoming governor Kathy Hochul, during an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" program Sunday, said masks for kids in..