Haiti Quake Death Toll Rises as Victims Are Hit by Tropical Storm Grace
Days after being rocked by a deadly earthquake, heavy rains and powerful winds hit Haiti early Tuesday. The toll from Saturday’s deadly...Full Article
The death toll from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti has risen to 1,941, the Caribbean nation's civil protection agency..
Tropical Storm Grace dumped heavy rain on the area of Haiti where a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Saturday killed at least 1,419..