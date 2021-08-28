Oil firms slash U.S. Gulf of Mexico output by 91% ahead of powerful Hurricane Ida
Published
Ida is forecast to reach a Category 4 hurricane before making landfall west of New Orleans.Full Article
Published
Ida is forecast to reach a Category 4 hurricane before making landfall west of New Orleans.Full Article
Companies evacuated oil and gas platforms south of Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida but a far greater worry was potential damage to..
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s state-owned oil company said Tuesday the possible remains of two missing subcontractors had been..